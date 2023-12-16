Aston Villa star’s value surges past £100m with Emery ‘adamant’ that nobody can afford him

Aston Villa reportedly now value Douglas Luiz as a £100m player, but Unai Emery is ‘adamant’ that the club will reject ‘any offer’ for him in January.

Luiz has been one of the most impressive players not only at Villa, but in the Premier League this season. The five league goals he’s scored are the highest tally for a central midfielder so far this term.

He’s scored a goal in European competition on top of that, and also notched four assists in all competitions.

Luiz’s best combined tally of goals and assists in a season was in the last campaign, when it reached 12. Given it’s already at nine and we’re not yet at the halfway point, it seems likely he’ll shatter his record.

That’ll be a huge benefit to Villa, who are reaping the rewards of his form at the moment as they currently sit third in the league.

But they’re not the only side who want to see Luiz star for them.

It’s recently been reported that second-placed Arsenal are hell bent on snaring the Brazilian. That was when it was believed Villa would ask for £80million for his services.

That’s a long way from the £25million the Gunners bid for Luiz last summer, when they made a couple of attempts to lure him onboard.

Luiz value surges to £100m

But with the Villa star maintaining his stellar form since then, the club’s demands have risen.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that Emery’s side are ‘adamant’ that Luiz won’t be sold to anybody and will reject ‘any offers’ that come in for him in January.

That includes offers of £100million and above, as the Villans now now rate Luiz as ‘a £100million-plus player’.

That value is driven partially by his form, with Villa feeling he’s now on the same level as the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, all of whom were sold for north of £100million in the past year.

Indeed, Emery’s side consider Luiz ‘too important to let go’ and feel there’s no offer that anybody can afford that would make them sell.

Arsenal, Man City face challenge

It will now be interesting to see if Arsenal remain as keen to sign Luiz as it was recently reported.

They were seemingly willing to drop £80million on the Brazilian, but they might not try their hand if they feel there’s no wriggle room even if they lodge an offer above £100million.

That Luiz is attracting interest from his former side Manchester City is also mentioned in the new report.

They’re a particularly rich club, and might be able to afford north of £100million. They paid in that region to Villa before, when they signed Jack Grealish in 2021.

However, that funded the signings of some star players that meant Villa are now genuine challengers. They don’t need the money anymore, and it seems they’ll stand firm, with Luiz more important than the money he’d bring.

