Aston Villa have enquired about a striker amid the latest on Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa have enquired about the signing of a striker from a European giant amid updates on the situation of incumbent No.9 Ollie Watkins.

Villa have been linked with a few new attackers this summer. Having already signed Alejandro Garnacho, they were also strongly pursuing Nicolas Jackson.

But the loan agreement for Garnacho from Chelsea meant signing another Blues player on loan was impossible, and the structure of a permanent deal for Jackson has seemed tough to find.

Now on the radar is Christopher Nkunku, as per respected Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

He states Nkunku is on the way out after a season with AC Milan, who value the Frenchman at €35million (£30m).

Villa, as well as Newcastle, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Roma are said to have made enquiries both to the Italian club and to Nkunku’s agent.

READ MORE: Rangers to finalise signing of Aston Villa defender with key clause included in deal

Ollie Watkins updates issued

Villa are being linked with attackers amid updates on the future of Watkins, who last season bagged 21 goals for the club.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has learned that the Englishman has an agreement in principle on personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

With Watkins receptive to the move, sources state the Saudi side are preparing to make contact with Villa as they look to find an agreement.

However, from Villa’s point of view, it appears there’s no likelihood of a transfer.

Indeed, Villa insider Jacob Tanswell reports for The Athletic that while Villa are aware of long-standing interest from Al-Hilal in Watkins, the striker will be staying at the club.

He’s said to be part of Unai Emery’s plans and Villa intend to keep the forward for a seventh season.

While Watkins’ exit might not be felt with full force were he to leave this summer, after 17-year-old Brian Madjo scored on debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, showing he’s ready to perform, Villans fans would still hate to see the Englishman go.