Aston Villa suffer THIRD major blow as Emery reveals left-backs injury update

Aston Villa defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined the list of injured defenders at the club

Unai Emery has given an update on the left-back situation at Aston Villa after makeshift option Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the third man to play there injured this season.

Villa have two out-and-out left-backs in their squad, but both are currently sidelined. After six games this season, Ian Maatsen suffered an ankle injury which has kept him out of the last five games.

Summer signing Matteo Ruggeri took his place on the left side of the defence, before suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with Italy.

At the time of his injury, Villa boss Emery confirmed the 24-year-old would be out for more than a month.

With both men out, Wan-Bissaka has been tasked with playing on the left, despite being a right-back, and fans have noted that he struggles with his left foot.

But in his second match on the left, the former West Ham man was forced out, and Emery has confirmed his is a hamstring injury, too.

He said: “I think it’s hamstring. He played fantastic.”

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Unai Emery gives left-backs update

There is no update on the severity of Wan-Bissaka’s injury yet, but Emery has given some good news on one of Villa’s left-backs.

“Ian Maatsen will come back to join the group this week,” he said.

It is not yet clear whether the Dutchman will be fit enough to face Viking in the Champions League on Wednesday, or leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Should a centre-back be needed to play on the left again – Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings have both done so sparingly – another central defender may have to be added to the mix.

Summer signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis has played only 90 minutes so far, in the League Cup, but Emery feels when he does play, he’ll be ready.

His reasoning was: “Because he watches Victor Lindelof every day.”

Lindelof is in talks for a new contract at Villa Park, reports insider Jacob Tanswell.