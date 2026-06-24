Aston Villa have been tipped to pay the price for a towering Premier League striker, though Villa-connected broadcaster Dan Bardell is less confident.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season, and secured Champions League football, while also winning the Europa League. The draw to move to the Midlands side should be strong, but it seems Unai Emery’s side are hamstrung by financial regulations.

Those are what could see Morgan Rogers sold, though if that happens, Villa want to be paid very well.

In any case, AS reports that they, along with Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade.

They state that Villa ‘could potentially meet’ Newcastle’s asking price, set at €65million (£56m).

A loan move, be that to the Villans or elsewhere, is reported to be a possibility, too.

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Bardell douses Woltemade links

However, Bardell, who’s well-connected in Villa circles, feels there are a few reasons the move can’t happen.

He told The Roundtable: “I think Newcastle would have a massive problem shifting him. If Woltemade was to be sold to an English team and did well, serious questions would be asked of Newcastle.

“I also think that price, €65million, even if Villa do sell someone, like Morgan Rogers, this summer transfer window, they aren’t going to be able to go out and spend that on one player.

“I think the market that Villa are operating in this summer is between £35-40million, it might even be less than that.

“Though he’s been heavily linked, I’ve got to be honest, it’s just not one that I see happening at all.”

Indeed, Newcastle making a big fee from the man who they paid £85million for a year ago seems unlikely given the season he had.

While Woltemade started strong in England, with four goals in his first five Premier League games and one in his second in the Champions League, he finished the campaign with only 11 goals in all competitions, and went a run of 17 games without scoring in the Premier League.

If Villa are to part with their precious cash on one player this summer, it will be on one they feel can guarantee solid performances.

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