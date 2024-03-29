Aston Villa told to go all in for La Liga pair; Barcelona can make ‘a lot of money’ from transfer

Aston Villa have been told to sign both Mario Hermoso and Fermin Lopez this summer

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has told the club to “look at both” Fermin Lopez and Mario Hermoso, as the former may not be at the forefront of Barcelona plans but could make them “a lot of money.”

Unai Emery has seven centre-backs in his squad at the moment. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings started the season together in the heart of defence, but the latter picked up an injury on the opening day which has kept him out all term.

Pau Torres has shown himself to be very useful, and is now one of the starters on merit. Clement Lenglet has also been a solid understudy, but is set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Diego Carlos is frequently in and around the side after missing much of last season through injury, and that leaves Calum Chambers and Kortney Hause essentially surplus to requirements.

That will be even more true if Villa manage to land the La Liga centre-backs they are tracking.

According to recent reports, they’ve offered Atletico defender Hermoso a contract, as he’ll be free to move on at the end of the season. Barcelona midfielder Lopez is also on the radar.

Emery knows La Liga well, so Villa fans will trust his judgement when it comes to recruiting from the country, after Torres and Alex Moreno seamlessly transitioned to English football.

And according to former Villa man Hutton, both men should be pursued by the club.

Hutton wants Villa to get Lopez and Hermoso

“I think you have to look at both,” Hutton told Villa News.

“You have to look at right now and for the future developing players.

“He’s [Lopez] only 20, I think he’s played a lot of games for Barcelona this season, they have had injuries don’t get me wrong, but it’s given him the ability to come in and play regular football and have a look at him.”

Indeed, the Barcelona youngster, in the wake of injuries to Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, has played 31 games in all competitions this term, scoring six goals and assisting once from the midfield.

He’d surely be one for both now and for the future, while the signing of 28-year-old centre-back Hermoso would firm up the back line for a few years, something Hutton feels is true.

“I like teams that look to the future and development to bring players in. Yes, they can play now, but they’re going to get better in time but we have an experienced player coming in that’s going to help us right at this moment,” he said.

Barcelona can make big money from Lopez

While he’s not sure if Barcelona would want to part company with the thriving youngster, Hutton believes the ability to make a good sum from him is something they might not want to pass up on.

“Is he going to play that guy who’s going to be playing every single week when their main guys come back? I don’t know, I’m not sure. Are Barcelona willing to sacrifice him, but still make a lot of money for him?” Hutton added.

Indeed, they’re in financial strife, so making money anywhere they can should be something to take into consideration.

Lopez is protected by a ridiculous £343million release clause, but nobody will actually pay that, and given the financial problems, there’s certainly a chance the midfielder is sold for a somewhat normal fee.

