Aston Villa tormentor catches Emery’s eye, with cheap January transfer in works after stunning triple

Ernest Muci is to be attacked by Aston Villa in the January transfer window

Aston Villa are reportedly in the mix for the signing of Ernest Muci, and are planning to offer around £13million for his services, after he scored three goals against them in Europe last season.

Villa have begun the season in decent shape. After four games, they’re third in the Premier League, having won three times and lost just once.

But Unai Emery has made consistent improvements to his side in every transfer window he has been at the helm.

That will be no different in January, with a move for Besiktas attacker Muci on the cards.

According to Aksam, the Villans are one of two sides, along with West Ham, who are ‘closely following’ his performances.

And it’s believed they are ‘planning to knock on the door’ of the Turkish outfit with a bid of approximately £13million for Muci.

His ‘dream’ is apparently to play in England, and he has ‘fallen short of expectations’ at Besiktas, meaning a move could well be on the cards.

Muci tormented Villa

Emery has kept his eyes on Muci since he tormented his Villa side last season. Playing for Legia Warsaw, the Albanian scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Villa in the Europa Conference League opener.

He then made it a triple, scoring against the Villans again two months later, in the return fixture.

Muci since moved to Besiktas, but it’s believed he could already be moved on.

Villa assessing options in various positions

It is not just in the midfield where Villa are looking to strengthen.

Indeed, they have registered reported interest in Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, after his three goals in the Premier League this season.

Another Besiktas player has been on their radar, with Semih Kiliscoy being courted recently.

Both of the aforementioned players have admirers beyond Villa in the Premier League.

How has Muci performed at Besiktas

It is something of a surprise that Muci is said to have underwhelmed at Besiktas.

Indeed, in 21 games for the Turkish outfit, he has scored five goals.

He was largely playing as an attacking-midfielder at Warsaw, but after his January switch to Besiktas, he has been deployed out wide the majority of the time.

He has seemingly adjusted quite well, but it does not seem that is an opinion shared widely at the club.

This season, he has scored once – in a two-minute cameo – and has only played 106 minutes in four games so far.