Argentine source reveals Aston Villa bid imminent for midfield star amid Kamara interest

Milton Delgado could very soon be the subject of an Aston Villa bid

Aston Villa could lodge an imminent bid for a Boca Juniors midfielder, according to an Argentine source amid the latest information on Boubacar Kamara.

The Villans have turned around a slow start to the Premier League season. They’re now 10th and should really be higher having twice thrown away a two-goal lead against Manchester United at the weekend to draw a crazy game 4-4.

Having had to recruit a raft of new players in the summer after a number of long-established stars departed, Unai Emery is still looking for fresh talent to improve his squad.

Of late, a few midfielders have been linked, and among them is Boca’s Milton Delgado, who is deployed primarily as a defensive midfielder.

Sport Witness cites Argentine outlet Soy del Millo, who state Villa could make a bid for the 21-year-old ‘in the coming days.’

The Midlands outfit are said to have been scouting Delgado and like what they have seen.

The report states: ‘During this period, their scouts in South America noted his ability to win back possession, contribute to distribution, and maintain midfield balance.’

What’s more, if there’s a ‘significant offer’ then the Villans could be on the road to the transfer.

READ MORE: Aston Villa prioritising January double signing as mammoth Alex Baena transfer put on hold

Boubacar Kamara interest revealed

Villa’s interest in adding to their midfield comes amid reported interest from a few clubs in Boubacar Kamara.

Fussball News revealed in recent days that Chelsea, Inter Milan and Al-Hilal have all been watching the Villa man.

He is believed to be an interesting option for each of those clubs amid a resurgence this season following a period of injury.

Chelsea in particular are said to be monitoring the Frenchman as they consider additions to a midfield which lost Enzo Fernandez in the summer without replacement.

But it’s said there’s no sense of whether any of the interested sides would look to make an offer in January, while Emery considers Kamara a key part of his team.