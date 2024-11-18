Aston Villa could struggle to sell Diego Carlos in January, and a move for Diego Llorente will be tough

Real Betis defender Diego Llorente does not want to leave his current club, while Aston Villa will find it tough to find a suitor for Diego Carlos, making moves both in and out tough, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Carlos has struggled to nail down a spot in Villa’s starting XI in the past couple of seasons. It has been suggested of late that Unai Emery has not seen enough from him, and could decide to sell in January.

TEAMtalk sources have stated that Villa are indeed open to selling him in the winter window if a club comes forwards.

However, they could struggle, with no clubs currently willing to pay the salary that the Brazilian earns.

It is suggested by sources that Carlos’ sale, which currently looks unlikely, is the only way Villa will get their favoured centre-back signing through the door.

Llorente, who has played every game for seventh-placed La Liga side Real Betis this season, is on Villa’s list of desired centre-backs.

However, the Spain international is happy at Betis, and they do not want to let him go in January.

As such, sources say a winter move will be tough if Villa proceed with their interest, and if the exit of Carlos does not happen, the move will be dead anyway.

Castello Lukeba is also on the list, so if Carlos can be sold, that move may potentially be easier than convincing Llorente to leave Betis.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Aston Villa signings of all time as £50m Amadou Onana takes top spot

Villa round-up: Man Utd raid off

Villa had been linked with the signing of Manchester United left-back Harry Amass, though it’s been reported the Red Devils will not let that move happen.

The Villans are, though, said to be in the box seat for Oihan Sancet, who is on United’s radar, too.

Tottenham have been tipped to accelerate their move for Johnny Cardoso, leaving Villa in the dust.

But fellow midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks closer to Villa than any other interested side, given talks have been opened for the Chelsea midfielder, wanted by a number of big clubs.

QUIZ: Who joined Villa first?