Aston Villa transfers: Emery spree halted, with £118m double raid ‘inaccessible’; big sale on cards

Unai Emery is reportedly refusing to pay over the odds for a pair of La Liga stars, and thus a double deal is currently off the cards, though that could change given an Aston Villa star is up for grabs.

Villa have been the most active Premier League side in the summer transfer window so far. As yet, they have signed eight players, largely from within England, and have sold four.

The improvements to the squad are clear to see, with Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana particularly looking as if they will slot straight into the starting XI.

And Emery has sights on some even bigger names to add to the mix: Raphinha and Joao Felix.

He has been tracking both men for a short while – that Barcelona need to sell means a move for the former seems possible, while reports suggest the manager is confident of snaring the latter, who does not want to remain with Atletico Madrid.

But Villa have already spent north of £170million, and splashing big sums on a couple of other players could be tough.

That is especially true given the price tags slapped on both of the star Villa targets.

Huge-sum players inaccessible for Villa

According to reports in Spain, Raphinha and Felix will cost a combined total in the region of £118million.

It is said that is well above what Villa can pay, and the pair are therefore inaccessible for the Midlanders.

Though Villa are set to receive £50million from the sale of Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad, it’s said they do not want to splash that on either of the La Liga stars at the moment.

And they also feel that Raphinha, particularly, is too expensive, given they know Barcelona need to sell, and may have to ask for a lower fee if that does not happen soon.

Villa exit can help big transfers

Once Diaby’s exit is confirmed, there’s a chance he is followed out the door by Diego Carlos.

Football Insider reports Villa are ready to consider offers for the centre-back.

If a suitable offer comes in – though it’s not stated what would be in that category – there’s a good chance he won’t be at Villa by the time the window closes.

It is suggested that sale would help with Profit and Sustainability regulations, but it may also help to finance more deals.

Indeed, Villa are currently unable to pay for either Raphinha or Felix, but another somewhat sizeable sale after Diaby’s could finance at least one of those moves.

