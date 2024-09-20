Ernest Muci's route to Aston Villa has been made clearer, with Besiktas telling him to find a new club

Besiktas are reportedly planning to push away a number of their current squad in January, including Ernest Muci, who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa of late.

Villa have started the season in fine form. After four games in the Premier League, Unai Emery’s side find themselves fifth in the league, having picked up three wins.

They also dominated Young Boys on Champions League debut, easing past them in a 3-0 victory.

And that form could be set to continue, with more attacking talent potentially being added to their ranks.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are planning to carry out a ‘large-scale operation’ in which they will ‘send away’ a number of their midfield stars in order to make reinforcements.

It is said they will each be told to ‘find a club’ to move to instead of staying there.

On that list are Salih Ucan, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jean Onana, Cher Ndour and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov are on that list, as well as a man who will be of interest to Villa: Muci.

Villa already wanted Muci

It seems, therefore, that Villa have been given the green light to sign the attacking-midfielder.

Indeed, it was previously reported that they were ‘closely following’ Muci.

What’s more, they were ‘planning to knock on the door’ of Besiktas with a bid of approximately £13million.

Now, they are essentially being pushed to make that move, knowing a bid is almost certain to be accepted.

Villa want more stars

Also on the radar is Yusuf Yazici, an attacker who scored against Villa in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League last season.

He is a free agent, so could be a simple signing to pull off.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Villa’s sale of Douglas Luiz was put in jeopardy in the summer by Weston McKennie.

The midfielder did not want to join Villa, allowing Luiz to go the other way, despite the fact he’d have made more money than he does at Juventus.

Villa are also scouting two Girona stars, Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov, along with some Premier League rivals.

When Villa last met Muci

Emery’s eyes have been on Muci since he tore his Villa defence to shreds in Europe last season.

Playing for Legia Warsaw, the Albanian midfielder came up against the Villans in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

He stunned them with a brace in the first game of the competition, consigning Villa to a shock 3-2 defeat. On their next meeting, Muci scored again, levelling terms at 1-1, before Villa went on the win 2-1 in the second-half.

Those were his only goals in the Conference League proper last term, and they have clearly stayed with Villa.