When Aston Villa are set to unleash new signing Johan Manzambi has been revealed, with manager Unai Emery expecting his side to take “the next step” this weekend.

Villa made 11 new signings in the summer, and Manzambi is one of the most promising. The Swiss international was injured following the World Cup and is yet to make his debut for his new club.

But he’s been training for the last week, with Emery suggesting ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Club Brugge that while that game was too soon, the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday could be viable.

The boss is set to make a late check on the midfielder, stating in his Friday press conference: “Manzambi is getting better and has been training with us this week. How he feels today, for tomorrow, is the decision I will take after training.”

The Swiss star himself feels he’s going to be able to play, as Blue Sport has posted a conversation between Manzambi and former team-mate Bruno Ogbus in which he suggests as much.

Manzambi said: “I’m doing great! I’m back to training full-time, and I should be able to play again this weekend.

“Maybe I’ll start. I hope I can play well. Maybe I’ll come off the bench, but I think I’ll get to play.”

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Unai Emery on Alejandro Garnacho and Villa progress

Fellow Villa new boy Alejandro Garnacho is yet to start, and while he’s come on off the bench, his lack of enthusiasm has been highlighted already.

But Emery is happy with the Argentine winger, stating: “First is positive – his attitude. Very important is his attitude. And he wants. He is getting the commitment we need to achieve it,” Emery said.

“Now he needs time. Time, hard work every day, and he is showing it with his attitude. Then, everything he is progressing.

“Every training session we are doing, he is showing he can play matches. He played a few minutes, but it was not enough, firstly due to the minutes he played and the things he showed.

“Progressively, I am seeing him better. The most important thing is being consistent and demanding through the attitude he has. Then, I believe and I trust that he will achieve his best performance progressively.”

And after just one point in the Premier League this season, the Villa boss feels a breakthrough is coming.

He said: “We are in two sides at the same time, being involved in a process. One is to compete in each competition. The Premier League is the priority.

“We must get our performance as soon as possible in the structure we have and with the players we have, knowing each other and how we want to perform.

“And the second side we have is that we have to build a team with the new players we have, to achieve how we have already set our standards and how we are being demanding in each moment. With both, trying to get our best immediately. We achieved it? Not yet.

“In the Premier League we are getting better, playing more or less the same players with one or two changes – like Pau [Torres] and [Tyrone] Mings. [Ross] Barkley has shared with Joao [Gomes], and Joao’s performance on Tuesday was fantastic.

“Tomorrow Joao can’t play, but Barkley knows everything that we want offensively and defensively. Tomorrow, the next step forward I hope we achieve it, showing our improvements in the Premier League and with the result.”