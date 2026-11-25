Aston Villa have been warned of the serious consequences they could ultimately face after Alejandro Garnacho’s tantrum at not making Unai Emery squad for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Galatasaray.

Villa added Garnacho to their side in the summer, with his loan felt likely to become permanent after his first season. It was said there were achievable conditions ahead of a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

But those conditions, at least at the minute, don’t seem to be being met, with Garnacho having played only 95 minutes and Emery not having even included the winger in the squad for the last three games.

Former Villan Agbonlahor does not feel Garnacho is going to cut it, but also feels his treatment could reflect poorly on Villa.

He said on talkSPORT: “I was harsh on Garnacho just before we signed him and people at the club weren’t happy about it.

“I said he’s not a good player and Villa fans were like, ‘give him a chance, Gabby, he’s one of our own,’ and look what’s happened.

“He hasn’t got the right attitude for me and for the manager last night to put two goalkeepers on the bench, leave a spare spot on the bench rather than put Garnacho on there.

“He got asked a question after the game and he said, ‘these are the players that I’ve chosen for the way I want Aston Villa to go at the moment.’

“Garnacho has only played 95 minutes of football in all competitions, 34 minutes in the Premier League.

“Is it at the stage now where in the contract, something that made it permanent, is it even if he’s on the bench for a game?

“Why wouldn’t you put him on the bench and not bring him on? What are you wasting? Wages? What are you wasting on the loan fee?

“You talk about season ticket prices going up at Aston Villa for fans that have to fork out so much money and then you go and blow [money on Garnacho].

“So much as the manager has done a fantastic job at Aston Villa, but recruitment, two seasons in a row, [Harvey] Elliott, Garnacho, what player is going to want to come on loan for Aston Villa?”

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Alejandro Garnacho call follows Aston Villa pattern

The same situation happened at Villa Park last season, when Harvey Elliott was loaned in from Liverpool but also wasn’t given enough chances to trigger a permanent transfer.

Elliott took it quite well, while Garnacho has deleted all traces of Villa from his social media.

Loans have been successful for the club of late, though, with Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford both impressing under Emery a couple of seasons ago, so it’s not all bad to head to the Midlands club.

But for Garnacho, the chance of becoming a Villan permanently looks to be getting slimmer.

Club insider Jacob Tanswell wrote on X: ‘Chelsea viewed the appearance-based clause for AVFC to trigger Alejandro Garnacho’s obligation as easy to achieve.

‘Villa told staff they effectively saw him as a permanent signing. Yet having been left out of Tuesday’s CL squad – Unai Emery naming two back-up keepers and leaving a seat spare on the bench – Garnacho’s future at Villa looks bleak.’