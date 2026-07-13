Dan Burn and Pervis Estupinan are both being eyed by Aston Villa

Aston Villa have made contact over the potential signing of a former Premier League left-back, while Dan Burn is also said to be on the radar, following news that Lucas Digne is moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season and won the Europa League. While things are good on the pitch, given financial regulations, they’re struggling to make moves.

Johan Manzambi is coming through the door, but Youri Tielemans is heading to Manchester United and Digne is of interest to PSG, amid claims he has a release clause, with Fabrizio Romano now stating that move is agreed.

Should the Frenchman leave, Villa would need to source a new left-back, and there are two options in sight.

Matteo Moretto reveals they have made contact with AC Milan over the signing of Pervis Estupinan, who previously played for Brighton.

Moretto said on YouTube: “Estupinan, you know, he’s on the market. Milan will listen to possible offers for him and there is a club that in the last few hours has come forward asking for the figures and the conditions for the exit of Estupinan. This club is Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa has made an enquiry for Estupinan. There are currently no official written offers, but there have certainly been contacts between the parties.

“Contacts to understand a bit about the feasibility of the operation. Estupinan can leave Milan, Aston Villa has made enquiries.”

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Villa want Dan Burn

Another potential left-back option, and a player who could also play as a centre-back, is Dan Burn, with Dutchie Bowen reporting Villa are interested in him.

They report Burn is a target for Villa if Ezri Konsa leaves.

The Villa centre-back is a target of Arsenal, per reports, but the Gunners do not want to pay £50million for his services.

Given Unai Emery’s side don’t want to back down over the fee, it’s unclear whether Arsenal or any other club will sign him.

If not, the likelihood of Burn moving seems slim, and even if so, he might not want to leave his hometown club in Newcastle.

In any case, should Digne leave, after it was reported PSG might trigger a release clause which is potentially below £10million, now backed up by Romano as having happened.

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