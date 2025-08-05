Ollie Watkins will be under threat for a move away Aston Villa by two Premier League rivals

Aston Villa will brace themselves for fresh interest in Ollie Watkins as the Benjamin Sesko saga plays out between Newcastle and Manchester United.

Newcastle made a big move towards clinching a deal for the RB Leipzig forward on Monday by showing a willingness to pay a total of €90million (£78.3m) for the forward.

It means Manchester United have to react quickly or accept losing out on a player they had been perceived to have prioritised.

TEAMtalk sources have indicated in recent days that Villa have been anticipating a new fight to hold onto Watkins from whichever side lost out in the battle for Sesko.

But their stance will remain firm in putting up a fight to keep him. And the levels of negotiation around Sesko’s fee will likely drive up the price they would expect Watkins to leave for, if something was to open up.

One week ago, United sources indicated there was a belief within the club that they could potentially sign Sesko for under £50million.

That seemed hopeful at the time and now Villa have a stronger position, having seen both Newcastle and United show signs of how much they are willing to spend on a new No.9.

Villa eyeing reinforcements

There are indications that Villa retain an interest in Nicolas Jackson that could be progressed if they were to need a new player for their front line.

There is a feeling he can move for around £60million in this transfer window, which would not be too dissimilar to Watkins if he was to leave.

United have also been linked with Jackson, though that had also been entwined with Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

Aston Villa round-up: Aghehowa eyed; Douglas Luiz reunion

The impressive form of Porto forward Samu Aghehowa has captured the eye of Villa, TEAMtalk sources have stated.

Interestingly, he’s also on the radar of Newcastle, and is being valued by the Portuguese club at £70million.

TEAMtalk is also aware that Villa have ruled out a reunion with former midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Juventus man does have a lot of suitors within England, though, with West Ham, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Tottenham all in the mix, with Luiz enthusiastic about a return to the Premier League.

