Aston Villa star who ‘wants to leave’ likely on the move in January

Aston Villa’s Wesley Moraes will likely be on the move once again in January, as his loan at Club Brugge has not reaped the rewards he would have hoped for.

Wesley joined Brugge in the summer, in an attempt to gain some much needed playing time after a horrific knee injury sustained in 2020. However, none of the involved parties have particularly benefitted from the loan.

Villa would have hoped for the striker to gain consistent minutes. Indeed, that would have helped him to get used to playing football once again. However, the loan has not quite panned out that way as yet.

Wesley has played just 105 minutes this season, and he is yet to score a goal. Clearly, he has not been able to find any form given his lack of playing time.

A report via the Birmingham Mail states the Brazilian’s loan will likely be cut short. What’s more, it also claims Wesley ‘wants to leave’.

It is unclear as yet whether he will return to Villa, or be sent out on another loan.

However, it would be hard for Wesley to break into the Villa side given the impressive performances Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings have shown while at the club.

What’s more, Wesley has hardly played since being sidelined for over a year. As such, it would be unlikely he would be able to force his way into the side upon his return.

Although, Steven Gerrard might want to assess him in training should he return. Of course, Gerrard was not at the helm when Wesley was loaned out.

However, the most likely option seems that the forward goes out on loan to another side. Indeed, Villa and Wesley himself will hope he can do that, so that he can get fully up to speed.

Wesley among potential Villa moves

Keinan Davis is another Villa forward who could be on the move in January. The forward has not featured much since returning from his own injury, and he may benefit from a loan move.

Davis has hinted at the idea of a move away from the club recently, understanding he needs to play.

“For me, I would say I need a good clean run of games whether that’s at Villa or somewhere else just to get experience and get goals and stuff like that,” he said.

Indeed, a move to another side would certainly be good for him to get up to speed.

