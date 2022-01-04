Aston Villa forward Wesley has reached an agreement to leave the West Midlands, according to a report.

The one-time Brazil international joined Aston Villa from Club Brugge back in July 2019. They put their faith in him by parting with £22.5million to secure his signature.

Wesley enjoyed a bright start in the Premier League, notching four goals in his first eight appearances under then manager Dean Smith.

But the attacker’s campaign was ended early by an ACL injury against Burnley. He has barely been in the first team since, spending the first half of the current campaign back on loan at Brugge.

Wesley looks set for another temporary spell away from Aston Villa as new boss Steven Gerrard has no need for him.

The Liverpool legend can rely on Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings up front.

Sport Witness, who cite Brazilian journalist JB Filho, claim Wesley has agreed terms to join Internacional.

He will move back to Brazil on a one-year loan in an attempt to regain his confidence.

According to the report, the transfer will be made official once documents have been shared between Villa and Internacional.

As the club cannot afford his wages, which stand at £35,000 per week, Villa will pay the majority. This shows their desperation in wanting Wesley to get regular game time.

The player recently spoke about his impending transfer. He told Globo Esporte: “I hope to live up to what I can give. If I confirm my move to Internacional, the chances of playing in the World Cup are great, a dream of every athlete.”

Defender weighs in on Aston Villa form

Meanwhile, centre-back Ezri Konsa has been speaking about the club’s form.

They were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea on Boxing Day before losing 2-1 at Brentford last time out.

Reacting to the Brentford defeat, Konsa said: “We’re very disappointed. We had a lot of the ball throughout the whole game. I felt that first half we should have killed the game, we dominated that half.

“We didn’t really create enough clear-cut chances in the second half. And obviously we know that, in the Premier League, if you give away chances then you will get punished. And that’s what happened to us.

“In the first half they had one chance, which they scored, and second half I think they had two chances and one was a goal.

“We’ve conceded five goals in two games now and it’s something we need to stop doing and something we need to improve on.

“How? By going back into the training ground, going back to basics. By going over the game, seeing where we went wrong, seeing what we can do better going into the next game.”

