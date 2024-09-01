Jhon Duran was heavily linked with a move away from Aston Villa throughout the summer and he was reportedly the subject of TWO deadline day offers.

Chelsea and West Ham are known admirers of the Colombian international, who has scored two goals in three Premier League appearances this term.

The Hammers came close to securing a deal for Duran earlier in the window and the player was open to the move – which was made clear when he gestured an Irons symbol during an Instagram live.

But Aston Villa stood firm on their £40m valuation of Duran and West Ham, along with fellow suitors Chelsea, seemed to have given up on signing him. West Ham even made a £35m bid, which was rejected.

However, according to HITC, both West Ham and Chelsea made ‘last-minute’ offers to sign Duran on loan on deadline day.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui was keen to bring in more competition for new striker signing Niclas Fullkrug, while Chelsea eyed him as an alternative to Victor Osimhen.

The Blues had been pushing to sign Osimhen for months but ultimately, they were unable to reach an agreement with the player on personal terms despite negotiating into the final hours of the window.

It’s suggested that Chelsea made a last-ditch loan offer for Duran after missing out on Osimhen, but Aston Villa weren’t willing to part ways with him.

Aston Villa turn down late Chelsea, West Ham offers

HITC’s report claims that Aston Villa had ‘already decided to keep Duran’ before Chelsea and West Ham made their offers close to the 11pm deadline.

The Villains were also unwilling to part ways with Duran as it would’ve left them with no time to sign a replacement.

It’s confirmed whether Chelsea or West Ham wanted an option to buy included in their agreement, but it’s likely given their long-standing interest in the striker.

Duran will now have to compete with Ollie Watkins for minutes at Villa Park this season and try and force his way into Unai Emery’s starting XI.

Lopetegui has hinted that West Ham’s summer business may not be done yet and that his team could sign out-of-contract players on free transfers.

“The window is closed and you can now only sign free players right now, and OK, we have to focus on the players who we have in the squad,” Lopetegui told the official West Ham website.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot, Anthony Martial and Willian are just three of the high-profile stars available on free deals. You can read a full breakdown of the options by following the link below:

