Aston Villa have won the race for Axel Disasi after matching the terms offered by Tottenham for the Chelsea centre-back in a dramatic late twist, while Carney Chukwuemeka has also sealed a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Villa opened talks to sign Disasi on loan last week but Chelsea initially blocked their approach as they didn’t want to strengthen a direct rival, despite the defender agreeing to he move.

That opened the door for Tottenham to swoop in for the Frenchman and they had a loan offer accepted by the Blues after agreeing to pay a £5million loan fee. Disasi, however, snubbed the move to Spurs, even after they made another approach for him today.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Disasi is set to join Villa on loan before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm.

“Axel Disasi to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal in place on loan with salary covered, matching loan fee offered by Tottenham,” Romano posted on X.

“Disasi said no to Spurs all day long as he only wanted to join Aston Villa since 10 days ago. NO buy option included.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, have moved on to other defensive targets, with a last-ditch move for Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve being explored.

Disasi’s pending arrival completes what has been an excellent winter transfer window for the Midlands side.

Barring a late twist with Disasi, Villa have now brought in five new faces this window: Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Disasi on loan, as well as Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen on permanent deals.

Carney Chukwuemeka agrees Borussia Dortmund loan

In other news, Chelsea have officially announced that Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side have the option to sign the player in a permanent €40m (£34m) deal this summer.

As previously reported, Everton and West Ham have also shown interest in Chukwuemeka over the past month but Dortmund have won the race for his signature.

“I’m really excited and blessed to be here and represent this big club,” Chukwuemeka said in an interview with Dortmund’s official website.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at Signal Iduna Park and bring success to us all.”

