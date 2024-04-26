World Cup winner rages at aborted Aston Villa transfer after revealing who is to blame

Sevilla and Argentina full-back, Marcos Acuna, has lashed out at his failed transfer to Aston Villa last summer, while the 32-year-old wasn’t shy when pointing the finger of blame.

Acuna has been at Sevilla since 2020 and during that time he’s won the Europa League in 2023, as well as lifting the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in 2022.

But in an interview with ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness, Acuna has admitted to feeling let down when a heavily rumoured switch to Villa Park last summer fell through.

Acuna had the opportunity to move to England with Aston Villa. However, the left-back claimed the move failed to materialise due to “personal reasons” relating to Sevilla’s club president as well as Monchi.

Monchi is Sevilla’s former sporting director and is now in place at Villa Park having arrived in the same summer as Acuna’s botched transfer.

“They were not rumours, Sevilla had an important offer that, due to personal reasons of the president and Monchi, did not happen, and I was the one affected,” said Acuna.

“I think I didn’t deserve it because a good amount of money would have come in, but that’s over and I’m focused now on the remaining matches.”

Acuna, who is under contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for another year, was asked whether he is still focussed on looking to move.

This season has been a difficult one for Sevilla who currently sit 12th in La Liga, 11 points adrift of city rivals Real Betis in seventh and a stunning 24 points off the Champions League chase.

“I have a contract until 2025, but I don’t know,” continued Acuna. “First I have to accumulate minutes, play games and then see what’s next.”

Will Villa reignite Acuna transfer?

It seems doubtful Villa will move for Acuna again, given his age and the fact they have Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno at the club already.

Digne was linked with leaving the club at the time Villa were chasing Acuna, though Digne has come back to the fore under Unai Emery this term.

Villa have certainly thrived without Acuna in their ranks anyway and will be an exciting proposition if, as looks increasingly likely, they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Emery’s side are also chasing silverware for the first time since 1996 when they won the League Cup. They are currently in the semi finals of the Europa Conference League and are heavy favourites to win that competition.

