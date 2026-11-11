Aston Villa react after learning Real Madrid want to sign Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa have made up their mind on whether or not they will sell Zion Suzuki, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested in the goalkeeper, according to a report.

Suzuki joined Villa from Parma in the summer of 2026 for £30million.

The Japan international goalkeeper replaced Emiliano Martinez, who moved to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Suzuki started the season brilliantly under manager Unai Emery, but the 24-year-old has made some errors in recent weeks.

However, the Japanese remains an important player for Villa.

On November 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Real Madrid are among the clubs keeping tabs on Suzuki.

The Spanish and European giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is 34 now and is out of contract in the summer of 2027.

Bailey reported: “Madrid are preparing to offer Thibaut Courtois a new contract, but there is also an ongoing focus on their longer-term goalkeeping plans, with Suzuki having caught the attention of their scouting department.”

Sources have told us that Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Suzuki.

Football Insider has now backed our report about Madrid and PSG’s interest in Suzuki.

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Aston Villa ‘relaxed’ about Zion Suzuki future

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 174,000 followers on X, has claimed that Villa are “relaxed” over the future of Suzuki.

The Villans ‘are not under any pressure to cash in on the Japan international, and are not concerned about the growing interest in him’, according to the report.

O’Rourke has added: “Sources say that Villa’s staff believe Suzuki can develop into ‘one of the best goalkeepers in the world’.

“Unai Emery views the youngster as a key part of his plans to establish the Villans as a regular Champions League club.”

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