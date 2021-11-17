Barnsley turn to Swedish national side for new head coach Asbaghi

Barnsley have announced the appointment of Sweden Under-21s head coach Poya Asbaghi as their new man in charge.

Asbaghi will replace Marcus Schopp. Schopp was sacked at the beginning of the month following Barnsley’s poor start to the season.

He will be joined at the club by Ferran Sibila, who was his assistant during his time at Swedish side IFK Goteborg. Sibilia has also been a head coach himself at GIF Sundsvall.

Asbaghi, who was born in Iran, made his name at Dalkurd FF, before spells at Gefle IF and IFK Goteborg. He led Goteborg to Swedish Cup glory in 2020, after a 2-1 victory over Malmo FF.

After that, he moved into international management. The 36-year-old was named head coach of Sweden’s Under-21s and leaves them top of their European Championships qualifying group.

Overall, he boasted a record of six wins in 10 matches for the young Swedes.

Speaking to Barnsley’s club website, CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We welcome Poya and Ferran to the Club. Both are good people, talented coaches with a clear leadership and tactical philosophy.

“Poya was on the radar back in 2019 and as we went through our recruitment process it became clear to all parties that Poya and Ferran can take Barnsley FC forward.

“We would like to thank Jo Laumann and the first team coaching staff for their continued hard work and professionalism over the past few weeks.”

When does Barnsley’s new man take charge?

The South Yorkshire side have announced current interim head coach Jo Laumann will remain in charge for Saturday’s match against Fulham.

They currently find themselves second bottom of the Championship, four points off safety. However, they are secure where they are following a further points deduction for Derby County left them on minus three points.

Asbaghi will then take full charge of his new side on Monday. His first game in charge is expected to be the home match against Swansea City just two days later.

