Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer voiced his displeasure at the decision to send off Ryan Woods during their 0-0 draw against Coventry City.

It is the second straight match where the Blues have finished a man light. Gary Gardner was sent off as Birmingham lost 2-0 at Hull City on Saturday. Against Coventry, Woods was given a straight red card after bringing down Ian Maatsen to stop an attack.

The referee had adjudged Woods was the last man despite there being two other Birmingham defenders in close proximity.

Bowyer believed his side could have claimed all three points had they have stuck with 11 men. Whilst not denying it was a foul, he believed a yellow card would have sufficed.

He told the post-match press conference: “I don’t know how many times that [sort of foul] happened to Tahith Chong. We will appeal it and I’d like to think we’ll win.

“Was it a foul? Of course, it was but it’s a yellow card. Ryan knew what he was doing, he was in control of what he was doing – it happens in every game.

“It’s not nice to see but it’s part of the game, taking one for the team.”

Another suspension impending for Bowyer

Birmingham came into the match with seven players already missing through injury and suspension. Gardner was suspended, while Chong, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kristian Pedersen and Ivan Sanchez were all injured. Now Woods will be unavailable.

That result left Birmingham in 17th place in the Championship table. They are currently level with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United on 23 points.

United claimed a 1-0 win at struggling Reading on Tuesday night, while Middlesbrough were beaten 2-1 at home to Preston North End.

Birmingham’s next game comes on Saturday, as they host Blackpool. The Tangerines have only lost one of their last seven matches, and drawn their last three. Their last game was a 0-0 draw against West Brom.

