Birmingham speculation ramps up as Wayne Rooney makes major decision on DC United future

Wayne Rooney is leaving DC United after their hopes of making the Major League Soccer play-offs ended, intensifying talks that he could become the next manager of Birmingham City.

The former England captain had been in charge at the Washington club since last summer but a 2-0 victory over New York City FC proved to be his final match.

CEO and co-chairman Jason Levien said on dcunited.com: “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time.

“This decision creates the avenue for our next general manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a head coach who will best align with this.

“We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the nation’s capital, first as a DC United player and captain and most recently as our coach. He remains an important part of the DC United family and a valued and cherished friend.”

Rooney first moved to the MLS in 2018, spending 15 months in Washington as a player, and returned last summer after cutting his managerial teeth at Derby.

The 37-year-old improved DC United’s points tally but is heading back to England after their play-off hopes ended.

“It’s just the right time,” said Rooney in quotes reported by the Washington Post.

“I think I’ve done everything I can to try and get the club into (the) play-offs. It’s not one single thing which has happened, it’s about timing in your career. I have really enjoyed my time here. But I just feel it’s the right time to go back to England. What lies ahead, I don’t know.”

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

Rooney tipped for UK return

What lies ahead could well be a return to England and a chance to take the reins at St Andrew’s.

The Championship club are said to have a strong interest in bringing Rooney back to his homeland, as the club’s new American owners plot big things.

Birmingham currently sit sixth in the table after an impressive 3-1 derby win over West Brom on Friday night.

The result comes off the back of a midweek win over Huddersfield, after a run of six games without a victory prior to that.

During that poor run, it was thought that the club’s new owners, US-based Shelby Companies Limited, were considering replacing current boss John Eustace – as they had also been in the summer.

However, it would be incredibly harsh on Eustace if he was axed in favour of a bigger-name appointment.

Next up for Birmingham is a trip to in-form Middlesbrough after the international break on October 21.