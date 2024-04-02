Exclusive: Birmingham leading race for Scottish sensation as Blues battle for first summer signing

Birmingham and several other Championship sides are tracking Scottish teenage sensation Darryl Carrick, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Blues sent scouts to watch the highly-rated centre-back in action in Queen Park U18’s clash against St Mirren on Friday.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that a number of English and Scottish clubs are tracking Carrick, but Birmingham have been keeping regular checks on the talented teenager this season.

The teenager, who is on the fringes of the first team at Scottish Championship side Queens Park, has been earning rave reviews for his performances at youth level.

Carrick’s sky-high potential has brought him onto the radar of several clubs, but we understand that Birmingham are keen to steal a march on their rivals by making an early move for the centre-back.

We understand that he could be Birmingham’s first addition of the summer window if negotiations progress as expected.

Birmingham have a proven track record of developing young talent and they see Carrick as someone with huge potential.

The likes of Jude and Jobe Bellingham, Demarai Gray and Nathan Redmond are just some examples of Blues academy graduates that have gone on to be successful.

Queens Park are aware of the growing interest in Carrick and they are bracing themselves for interest and offers for the defender in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Mowbray’s side are able to beat the competition to Carrick’s signature as interest in the youngster ramps up.

