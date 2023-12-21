Under-fire Rooney reaches for Liverpool lifeline with budding star allowed to move on

Wayne Rooney is hoping to be reunited with Kaide Gordon at Birmingham City in January, sources have communicated to TEAMtalk.

The under-fire Blues boss has found life tough going so far, but the club’s bosses are fully behind the Manchester United legend and are going to back him.

Rooney already has his eyes on a number of players at his former club Derby County, however, there is another former player that he is ready to make a move for.

Louie Sibley, Liam Thompson, Max Bird and Eiran Cashin are all on the manager’s radar as he looks to improve his Birmingham side.

Gordon is a player Rooney knows well having given him his debut at Derby before he was snapped up by Liverpool.

The forward played just one senior match for the Rams, but the Reds saw something in him and even decided to pay over the odds for him when they bought out his sell-on clause.

READ MORE: Birmingham, Sunderland primed to strike for bargain transfer of exciting Sevilla attacker in January

Now 19 and on the edge of the first-team – Gordon has played five senior games and scored once – Liverpool are ready to consider letting the star leave on loan in January and Rooney wants him at St Andrews.

However, there are a host of Championship clubs keen on the teenager including Middlesbrough and Ipswich.

A move to the second tier represents a chance to get some games in at a decent level so that Liverpool can get an improve player when Gordon returns to Anfield.

READ MORE: Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd battling to beat European giants to Lille sensation Leny Yoro