Blackburn Rovers activate striker deal with fresh talks over contract to follow

Blackburn Rovers have taken up the option of extending striker Sam Gallagher’s contract at Ewood Park, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Gallagher’s current deal is due to expire at the end of June, but Blackburn have opted to take up an option to extend his contract with the club until 2025.

Talks are ongoing between all parties about extending Gallagher’s contract beyond 2025, with the player a key part of John Eustace’s side who finished 19th in the Championship this season after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s exit in February.

The 28-year-old was a target for eventual promotion winners Ipswich Town during the January transfer window, but Blackburn rejected several offers for the forward.

Gallagher played a crucial role in helping Blackburn secure survival in the Championship with a number of impressive performances in the final weeks of the season.

Indeed, he completed the full 90 minutes of all of Rovers’ last six games of the season. Although he didn’t score in any of them, he was an important player for Eustace.

The former Southampton man made 27 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

After previously being on loan at the club in the 2016/17 season, Gallagher re-joined Blackburn in the summer of 2019 from Southampton. He has made 235 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit across both his spells in Lancashire.

