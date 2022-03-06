Conte could miss out on ‘phenomenal’ youngster as Man Utd, Chelsea lead race

Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as leaders in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips.

At just 16 years of age, Phillips has already been attracting interest from several top flight clubs. The teenager has been training with Blackburn’s first-team throughout the season, however is yet to make his senior debut for the club. Now, a recent report has revealed that both United and Chelsea are leading the race for his signature this summer.

According to The Sun, both Tottenham and Everton have been keeping tabs on the future star for the past few months.

It was also revealed that Spurs had a bid rising to £5 million rejected by Rovers in January.

It was believed the North London club would look to move again in the Summer window. However, Antonio Conte now risks missing out to his Premier League rivals.

Already 6ft 4in tall, Phillips is a dominant threat in the air, and has already been likened to Virgil Van Dijk.

And Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted to youngster has what it takes to go all the way.

Speaking to LancsLive, he said: “He’s 6ft 4′, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well.

“He can use both feet, he’s composed. Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.”

With the Lancashire club now falling away in the promotion race, clubs will feel more confident over landing Phillips this summer.

However with Phillips under contract at Ewood Park, any potential buyer will be required to pay a sizeable fee for his services.

Mowbray offers worrying update on injured star

Meanwhile, Mowbray has said that defender Deyo Zeefuik is “on crutches” following an injury sustained in Blackburn’s loss to Fulham.

Rovers were defeated 2-0 by the league-leaders at the weekend, with Zeefuik being forced off after 17 minutes.

And Mowbray has now revealed a worrying update on the Hertha Berlin loanee.

Speaking on the club’s official website, he said: “Deyo is struggling, he’s on crutches. We’re trying to get a boot on him, he’s struggling quite badly.

“He can’t put his foot on the ground.”

READ MORE: Man Utd chiefs set two summer transfer budgets, as report reveals how restrictive CL miss would be