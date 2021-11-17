Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are among several EFL clubs reportedly interested in Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues.

According to Nottinghamshire Live, the North West pair have been to watch the forward in action and are interested in his services.

There is also interest from further down the EFL. Rotherham United, Lincoln City, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town have all been in attendance at recent games.

Portsmouth and Mansfield, represented by managers Danny Cowley and Nigel Clough respectively, were both in attendance at Notts County’s FA Cup First Round replay against Rochdale.

When asked about interest in Rodrigues, County manager Ian Burchnall said: “We don’t have to do anything with them.

“Everybody is happy in there. They are enjoying their football and you can see that from the way that they play.

“We are really ambitious with what we’re doing as a club and we’re all in a good place.

“I don’t think too much about that. I only think about trying to get stronger.”

EFL beckons for Rodrigues?

Rodrigues signed for the National League side from Dutch second tier side Den Bosch ahead of the 2020-2021 season. Since then, he has made over 50 appearances for County, and has scored 22 goals.

He has scored seven goals so far this season, including doubles against Yeovil Town and Barnet.

The 25-year-old was born in Portugal, but has been in the Netherlands since his junior football years. He started out at VV Boskant, before joining Den Bosch and then Wilhelmina Boys, where joined the first team.

Further spells at Gemel and Den Bosch followed, as well as a loan spell at De Treffers before making the move to England.

