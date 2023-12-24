Blackburn Rovers activate release clause to tee up Connor O’Riordan signing in January

Blackburn Rovers are poised to sign Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan after activating his release clause, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is keen to bolster his squad in the January transfer window and has lined up a deal for O’Riordan.

O’Riordan – who has 18 months to run on his deal at Crewe – has a £500,000 buyout clause in his deal our sources tell us Blackburn have decided to activate.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed, but should be a mere formality for the 20-year-old.

O’Riordan has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, though it’s at club level where he’s made his mark this season.

The lofty centre-back – who stands at 6ft 4in tall – has made 17 appearances for Crewe in league Two, with 15 of those starts.

O’Riordan has impressed on the defensive side of the game, though has also chipped in with three vital goals at the other end of the pitch.

O’Riordan has come through the famed Crewe academy and has made over 50 first-team appearances for the club.

Blackburn are keen to bolster their defensive options after losing Dominic Hyam and Hayden Carter to injury.

Rovers see O’Riordan as a potential star in the making and it is our information the player’s £500,000 release clause has now been triggered.

If personal terms are agreed and a medical passed, O’Riordan will be free to complete his move to Ewood Park when the winter window opens on January 1.

Blackburn currently reside in 14th position in the Championship, though given the tight nature of the league, are remarkably just five points off the play-off places.

FEATURE: 12 of the biggest stars who could be on the move in January: Sancho, Ramsdale, Toney…