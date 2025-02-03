Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis in a blockbuster deadline day deal, according to reports.

The Lancashire side are fighting to secure a play-off spot this season despite a number of their key players picking up injuries and have been on the lookout for attacking additions.

Blackburn currently sit fifth in the Championship table and the club look set to back manager John Eustace with the statement signing of Forest forward Dennis.

The 27-year-old has experience in both the Premier League and Championship and enjoyed his best season for Watford in 2021/22, when he bagged 10 goals in 33 appearances in the second tier.

However, he is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at the City Ground and hasn’t made a single competitive appearance since April, which may be a concern for Rovers supporters.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Blackburn are set to secure the signing of Dennis before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

“EXCL: Blackburn Rovers agree deal to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest,” Romano posted on X. “Player now on his way for medical tests.”

Blackburn could rip up wage structure for Dennis deal

Forest have had a quiet winter window, with veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey being their only signing so far.

The big story of deadline day so far for the Tricky Trees was West Ham’s decision to recall James Ward-Prowse from his loan at the City Ground.

Forest are now set to agree their second exit of the window with Dennis heading to Blackburn. Romano doesn’t clarify whether it will be a loan or permanent move but it’s likely it will be the latter.

Dennis currently earns around £60,000 per week with Forest, so it seems very unlikely he will stay on similar terms. Todd Cantwell currently hold the title of being the highest-paid Blackburn player, on around £20,000 per week.

It remains to be seen how much Blackburn will pay to sign Dennis but talks are advanced and other outlets have confirmed that he is travelling to undergo a medical.

A report from journalist Nizaar Kinsella claimed earlier today that Dennis had held talks with Toulouse and Werder Bremen but Blackburn are now set to win the race for his signature in a bombshell twist.

The report made it clear that Dennis ‘wants to leave’ Forest and that ‘compromise [may be] needed’ on his wages to secure a move away.

