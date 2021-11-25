Blackburn bring back former defender Chris Samba in new role

Blackburn Rovers have announced former centre back Chris Samba has returned to the club in a coaching capacity.

Samba, who played for Rovers in the Premier League between 2007 and 2012, has taken on a role with the Under-15s at the club.

He had done some voluntary work with the club in order to get the experience needed for his coaching qualifications. The 37-year-old has taken the role on a part-time basis.

Speaking to the club website about his return, Samba said: “I had to learn to play football and now I have to learn to coach.

“Everything is new for me. I have to start right from the start and take it step by step. It’s not something that you just walk in and know what to do straight away. It’s a totally different type of talent.

“On the pitch, it was about Chris Samba the player. Now, it’s about developing my communication skills and giving the best information possible to these young players, so that hopefully they can play at Ewood Park one day, like I did.”

Samba returns to longest-serving club

Samba initially joined Blackburn from German side Hertha Berlin in 2007. By the time of his departure, Samba went on to make 185 appearances, scoring 18 goals for the club.

In 2010, Samba was named the club captain after replacing his centre-back partner Ryan Nelson in the role.

The former Congo international handed in a transfer request during the January 2012 transfer window, after a move to Queens Park Rangers was rejected.

A move never materialised that month, with Blackburn reluctant to sell. However, his head had been turned, and he would never play for the club again.

He eventually joined Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in March of that year. Samba would have further spells in the UK with QPR and then Aston Villa, which would be his last club before retirement in 2018.

