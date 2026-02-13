Newly-appointed Blackburn Rovers manager Michael O’Neill is set to bring former Manchester United defender Phil Jones with him to Ewood Park, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Blackburn have announced that O’Neill has been handed the managerial role of the first team on an initial short-term arrangement.

The 56-year-old will continue in his role as the Northern Ireland manager, though, as agreed with the Irish FA.

Blackburn are in real danger of getting relegated from the Championship, with the team currently third from bottom with 32 points from 31 matches.

Sources have told us that O’Neill is set to make a bold first move by bringing former Manchester United defender Phil Jones with him to Ewood Park.

O’Neill is taking charge of Rovers until the end of the season, with the Lancashire club prepared to appoint the 56‑year‑old permanently if the partnership proves a success.

We can reveal that the former Northern Ireland international midfielder’s opening act is nothing short of a coup: persuading former Man Utd star Jones to join his backroom staff, alongside former Rangers stalwart Steven Davis.

Jones, 33, started his professional playing career at Blackburn before joining Man Utd in 2011 and was part of the club until 2023.

The former central defender played 27 times for England during his career and officially hung up his boots in August 2024.

At the time, Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live: “My career finished shorter than I would have liked.

“[I’m] glass half full. [I have] completed my A licence and I want to get out there and challenge myself in coaching.

“Ultimately I want to take charge of a team. I am determined to get there.”

The arrival of Jones and Davis would mark a hugely impressive and experienced new managerial unit for Rovers, signalling a fresh and ambitious direction as they look to steady the ship and rebuild over the coming months.

