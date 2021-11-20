Blackburn Rovers consider January move for in-form League One star

Blackburn Rovers are among several Championship clubs interested in signing Lincoln City star Anthony Scully in January.

Scully, 22, has been on top form for The Imps so far this season. In 15 games the striker has bagged seven goals for his club, and assisted three more. Now, it has been reported Rovers are looking at the Irishman to further bolster their attacking line.

According to LancsLive, Rovers will face stiff competition from rivals Preston North End in the race for the talented youngster’s signature.

Barnsley and Millwall are also said to be interested in Scully, who recently signed a contract extension until 2023.

It would be no surprise to see Blackburn make a move for a forward this transfer window. There is uncertainty surrounding star man Ben Brereton Diaz following interest from Sevilla.

The Lancashire club are also familiar with doing business alongside Lincoln; they signed Tayo Edun from the club this summer.

Having signed his first professional contract with West Ham in 2016, Scully failed to make a first-team appearance for the London club.

In 2020 he signed for Lincoln City, and scored on his debut in a 4-3 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Since then, Scully has thrived under Michael Appleton’s management. He earned himself a nomination for League One’s Player of the Month in September 2021.

With a transfer offer unlikely to be accepted without a sizeable fee attached, it will be interesting to see whether Rovers decide to make a move in the upcoming window.

Boss remains adamant his side can secure top six this season

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has stated his side are in the running for a top six finish this season.

Currently sitting 8th in the table, Rovers are well inside the race for promotion back to the Premier league.

And Mowbray believes if his squad can avoid injuries, then they can secure a play-off spot by May.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “It’s where the wheel stops when are you positioned? As the season unfolds it will depend on who picks up injuries. Who can find an ability in tight games to come out on the right side and picks up points.

“It might easily be us. It’s very much there this season for a number of teams to try and finish in the top six.”

