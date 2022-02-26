Mowbray believes Blackburn ‘deserve more’ as they return to winning ways

Tony Mowbray was proud of his youthful squad as Blackburn Rovers returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over QPR.

Prior to the win, Rovers had gone five games without three points or a goal in the league. The Lancashire club were in danger of extending this winless streak as they failed to capitalise on numerous first-half opportunities. However, a Reda Khadra free-kick with 13 minutes left earned Blackburn the victory, moving them up to fourth in the Championship.

Rovers had slipped down the table due to the poor run of results, and were in danger of falling out the play-off spots without a win.

However, Mowbray praised his squad for turning their form around, and admitted he felt unfortunate with recent results.

Speaking to The Lancashire Telegraph, he said: “The points are always important.

“We’ve had a run where the performance levels have been right up there with today. But in those games we’ve not picked up the points.

“I think we’ve deserved a lot more but that’s football. Everyone has those spells, Bournemouth went six without winning, Fulham went five without winning, it can happen.

“You just have to stick together and it will turn around.”

Mowbray focused on promotion fight

The win moves Blackburn to a tally of 57 points accumulated this campaign, equal to their total tally during the 2020/21 season.

With 12 games still left to play, Blackburn now have the chance to exceed the 70 points achieved in 2014/15 – their highest total since relegation from the Premier League.

But Mowbray insisted he is focused on fighting for a return to the top flight, rather than beating club records.

“My mind doesn’t work like that,” Mowbray said on matching the tally.

“We have to try and build this club, continually.

“We should have had more points but we have another 12 opportunities to pick up points.

“We’ve got three of the next four at home so are hopeful of picking up a lot more points.

“We’re still in there, we’re fighting, working hard, and we’ll see where it goes.”

