Next Blackburn manager: Deal agreed with Jon Dahl Tomasson replacement who knows Championship well

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace has agreed a deal to replace wantaway Jon Dahl Tomasson as Blackburn Rovers manager, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Tomasson is on the verge of quitting Blackburn Rovers after 18 months in charge at Ewood Park, with the Dane in advanced talks with Rovers officials over his departure.

There have been tensions between Tomasson and the Rovers board for some time now and he was not allowed by the club to hold his pre-match press conference last Friday ahead of last weekend’s clash with Queens Park Rangers to fuel speculation over his future.

Rovers went on to lose the game against fellow strugglers QPR to leave them in 18th spot in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone.

Rovers are keen to make a quick appointment to succeed Tomasson and they see free agent Eustace as the ideal replacement.

Eustace is highly-regarded within coaching circles after impressing at Birmingham before his shock sacking in October to be replaced by Wayne Rooney.

The 44-year-old spent 15 months in charge of Birmingham and he had them in the top six in the Championship after 11 games prior to his departure.

Eustace has been in high demand since his Birmingham exit and he is now ready to return to management at Blackburn Rovers.

Before his Birmingham spell, Eustace was an assistant for the Republic of Ireland national team and has previously had spells in charge of Kidderminster Harriers and on the staff at QPR.

The Blackburn team he is about to inherit are due to face Stoke City on Saturday and then, coincidentally, will visit Birmingham on Tuesday.

Rovers learn final McGuire verdict

On Thursday, Rovers have confirmed another bit of news: their attempt to sign Duncan McGuire on loan from Orlando City has not been approved by the EFL.

Despite an agreement between the two clubs, documents were not submitted in time on February 1’s 11pm deadline and the EFL Board has denied Blackburn the prospect of registering the 23-year-old forward after an appeal.

Rovers now plan to try and arrange a permanent deal for McGuire ahead of the summer transfer window, but he will have to return to Orlando until then.

