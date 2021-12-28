Blackburn swoop in on ace ahead of January transfer window

Blackburn are said to have opened pre-contract talks with Hearts defender John Souttar, per a report.

The stalwart has been in fine form this season. Featuring in 18 league games, the defender has been a key reason why his side sit third in the Scottish Premier League. Souttar’s impressive performances this campaign earned him a call-up to the national side. He scored on his debut for Scotland against Denmark in a crucial 2-0 victory.

According to the Daily Record, The Jam Tarts know it will be a struggle to keep their star man.

The Scottish side have already offered Souttar a new deal to stay at Tynecastle. Although, the 25-year-old is yet to commit to them. He’s out of contract in the summer but his club will not be forced into panic-selling their centre-back.

Hearts boss Robbie Nielson has already stated it will take a ‘huge bid’ for their in-demand defender to leave the club in January.

Queens Park Rangers and Stoke are two other Championship clubs that are monitoring Souttar’s situation.

Tony Mowbray’s men are working under financial constraints. However, their deal for Souttar would see him still earn a considerable amount more than what he’s currently on at Hearts.

As Blackburn eye promotion to the Premier League, their fantastic league form could be a huge advantage in their pursuit for Souttar.

Venky’s offering £10million bonus

Blackburn owners, the Venky’s, are offering their side a £10million bonus if their gain promotion to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray’s men are currently three points off second-placed Fulham. Rovers have won their last five Championship games, without conceding a goal.

According to the Daily Mail, the squad will split the significant amount of money between the players on the appearances they have made this campaign.

The Lancashire side haven’t returned back to the Premier League since relegation in 2012. If successful in their efforts, the huge pot of cash would see players double their wage, especially the lesser earners.

They face Barnsley on Wednesday evening in a bid to make it seven wins in eight games.

