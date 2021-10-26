Blackburn boss Mowbray highlights three influential players leading the club

Tony Mowbray has highlighted his attacking trio as leading from the front following their impressive goalscoring record.

After Adam Armstrong left the club in summer, many expected Rovers to struggle for goals. However, the opposite has happened as Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhrs Dolan have stepped in as worthy replacements. The trio have 14 goals between them this season, already equalling their total from last season.

Speaking to LancsLive, Mowbray said of the players: “I’m happy with all of them. The work ethic of the team starts from the front. That’s why it’s important that they’re all pretty athletic.

“They’ve all got their own qualities; Brereton’s technical, Dolan can chase a piece of paper across the ground with his amazing work ethic and Gallagher can close people down and run in behind because of his pace.”

Mowbray in particular praised Gallagher as he opened the scoring for his side in their 2-0 victory over Reading.

“Gallagher’s game is based off hard work. He’s an amazing athlete, Gally, and for somebody who’s 6ft 4, he’s very powerful and has great stamina levels. That’s why generally, in my time here, I’ve played him off the right.

“Last year Armstrong played up front and we got the rewards of the football club. This year, with the front three generally of Gallagher, Dolan and Brereton, I assess the opposition strengths and weaknesses and feel they can all play off the left, off the right or play down the middle.”

In 14 games, Rovers have scored 23 goals this season – just one less than league-leaders Bournemouth.

However defensively the side are struggling, conceding 17 times already this campaign.

With attacking stats like this, many will now feel the risk of not replacing Armstrong in the summer is paying off.

Fringe player impresses in Under-23 match

Jacob Davenport was a star player for the Under-23’s as they drew 2-2 against Liverpool on Monday night.

Davenport has featured just six times off the bench this season, and has failed to make the last two first-team matchday squads.

However academy coach Mike Sheron was impressed with Davenport’s attitude as he scored both goals for his side.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Sheron said: “I always say that you can tell a lot more about the individual when they do come back down.

“You want people with the right character and right sort of application. I’m sure they’re disappointed they’re not playing games regularly but it’s about applying yourselves in the right manner and being as professional as you can and making sure when things aren’t going your way that you work even harder.”

