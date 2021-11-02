Blackburn boss ‘never worried’ about selling star after interest from Spain

by Kieran Lawler

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has stated he is “never worried about selling players” after being quizzed about Brereton Diaz’s future.

Several European clubs have the striker at the top of their shopping list ahead of the January transfer window. The Championship forward has harvested interest from the likes of Sevilla as well as numerous Premier League clubs.

This interest has been heightened by Diaz netting his 11th and 12th goal of the season in Blackburn’s last outing against Derby.

However, Mowbray persists that a sale for the forward is not a huge concern for the Lancashire side. It’s more about how the money is reinvested back into the club.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Mowbray said: “I don’t sit here and worry about losing any of our players. The frustration has been the reinvestment back into the team.

“We have just sold a centre forward and there hasn’t been much investment yet I understand because of Covid and the financial losses of our ownership through a difficult time.”

Mowbray faces the possibility of losing Diaz on a free transfer at the end of this campaign.

Fortunately for Blackburn, the frontman has a possible one-year extension in his contract.

If the Chilean sensation departs Ewood Park, Rovers will be hoping to get a handsome fee for their in-form forward.

Mowbray added: “What do you think he’s worth, £30 million? £40m?

“It doesn’t matter to me, we have to coach the players we’ve got.

“If a Premier League or La Liga club, somewhere Ben wants to go, comes and offers us the money that we think is right.

“I’m not saying we’re in the market to sell Ben Brereton because we hope to keep him here, he helps us stay near the top end of this league and keeps scoring goals – but he’s still only a very young boy.”

Mowbray thanks owners

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has expressed his gratitude towards the club’s owners for their support.

Mowbray has been in charge at Ewood Park since 2017 and is now the club’s fourth longest-serving manager.

The Venky’s were quick to give the boss a new contract in 2018 after he’d steered Blackburn away from relegation.

“At some clubs, you don’t but I would have to say the owners of this football club have supported me extremely well,” said Mowbray.

“I thank them for giving me the opportunity to manage the club.

“Some people think it’s done alright over the last four and a half years, other people think it’s not been good enough.

“But ultimately it’s the owners who make the decisions regarding football managers. We’ll just keep on going.”

Rovers currently sit seventh in the Championship – one point shy of the play-off places.

READ MORE: Wales star Ryan Hedges attracting strong interest from Championship club