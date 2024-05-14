USMNT forward boosts chances of English Championship move as Blackburn official heads to Orlando

Duncan Maguire could be heading to Blackburn this summer

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign USMNT and Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire following a failed attempt to do so in the January transfer window.

Rovers tried to sign the 23-year-old on the final day of the January window but their failure to complete a deal was blamed on an “administrative error” after paperwork registering the player was not submitted to the English Football League in time.

The relevant documentation was said to be uploaded but ended up in a draft application area of the system and was therefore not received by the EFL, whose board denied Blackburn‘s appeal to have the transfer pushed through

However, The Athletic now states that a senior official from Ewood Park is travelling to America to both watch McGuire in action and then re-open transfer negotiations ahead of the summer window. Orlando City have also offered the player a new contract.

McGuire, who has also been offered a new contract by Orlando, made his USMNT debut back in January against Slovenia off the back of scoring 13 goals in 29 appearances in his rookie MLS season.

So far in 2024, he’s continued to impress, netting five times in 10 MLS outings.

As for Rovers’ hopes of getting their man, the fact they agreed a loan with an option to buy in winter bodes well for potentially the same agreement to take place this summer.

The Lancashire side finished a disappointing 19th in the Championship table this season and were only three points off the relegation places.

Maguire, meanwhile, has a busy summer ahead as the USMNT Under-23 regular prepares for the Olympics in France in July.

