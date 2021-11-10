Bolton legend Ivan Campo to play in MND fundraiser

Bolton Wanderers have announced former midfielder Ivan Campo will be among the legends to play in their fundraiser on Sunday.

The club are putting on the match after player Gethin Jones’ mum was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). They hope to raise money for her travel and future care, as well as the Darby-Rimmer foundation.

The Darby-Rimmer foundation was founded by former Bolton defender Stephen Darby, who was diagnosed with MND in 2018. He was at Bolton at the time of his diagnosis, and was forced to retire from professional football.

Campo is the latest name to sign up for the match, which will see the current Bolton side take on a legends side put together by former striker Kevin Davies.

The All-Star side is expected to include the likes of Jussi Jaaskelainen, Jay Jay Okocha and McFly’s Danny Jones. In addition, Sam Allardyce will also manage the team.

Former midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who was forced to retire after suffering a cardiac arrest, could also make an appearance.

Jones appreciates support

In an interview with the club website, Jones spoke of his appreciation for everyone who has helped to sort out the fundraiser.

He said:“All the support we’ve had from the legends, like Kevin, Sam and all the others who are coming has been amazing really.

“We were overwhelmed as a family with the support we were given on social media over the past few months. I just want to thank them for everything.

“It will be a good day out for the fans to see these legends back again. I want to show mum the support she is actually getting.

“She gets the support from family and friends back home. But for her to come up here and see thousands of fans to come to the charity game for her and to see the legends play will be a fantastic occasion.”

