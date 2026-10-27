Bournemouth identify TWO Alex Scott replacement targets as Chelsea accelerate £100m-plus deal

Bournemouth are stepping up their search for potential replacements for Alex Scott, with Dutch duo Kees Smit and Kenneth Taylor emerging as potential options ahead of a possible January departure for the England midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cherries are already working on contingency plans for the transfer window, with club sources now anticipating Scott could leave in January.

Chelsea are currently viewed as firm favourites ahead of Liverpool in the race for his signature, with Bournemouth prepared to allow the midfielder to choose his next destination.

Highly-rated football chief Tiago Pinto, the club’s president of football operations, is overseeing the search as Bournemouth scour the market for suitable replacements.

We can reveal that Dutch internationals Smit and Taylor have both impressed the club’s recruitment team, with the Cherries monitoring their respective situations as they prepare for the possibility of losing one of their key players.

Smit, who has been linked with a move to England for some time, is understood to be a player Bournemouth particularly like. The club are following the 20-year-old’s progress closely and believe a deal can be done with AZ Alkmaar.

The midfielder is currently sidelined with a groin injury, but that has not stopped Bournemouth from continuing to assess his potential. Smit is understood to be open to a move in January, while a switch to the Vitality Stadium is believed to appeal to him.

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Smit’s profile has made him an attractive option for the Cherries as they consider how best to replace Scott should the England international move on.

Bournemouth are determined to have their options lined up rather than wait until a departure is confirmed before entering the market.

Bournemouth working on potential Alex Scott replacements

Taylor is another player who has caught the eye of Bournemouth’s recruitment staff. The Dutch international joined Lazio in January and has settled well into life in Italy, making a positive impression during his time in Serie A.

Lazio are currently flying high in the Italian top flight, with Taylor playing a major role in their campaign.

His performances have attracted attention beyond Bournemouth, with Brighton also understood to have been monitoring him this season and impressed by what they have seen.

We can also reveal that Boca Juniors teenager Tomas Aranda is another player to have caught Bournemouth’s eye as they cast their net wide in search of potential midfield reinforcements.

The youngster has already earned senior honours with Argentina, further enhancing his reputation as one to watch.

Aranda’s emergence has brought him onto Bournemouth’s radar as Tiago and the recruitment team continue to assess options ahead of a potentially busy January window.

Chelsea best positioned in Alex Scott race

We have consistently reported how Chelsea are huge admirers of Scott, while Andoni Iraola is also keen on a reunion with the Bouremouth midfielder at Anfield.

However, it is the Blues who have emerged as frontrunners to sign the England international.

Xabi Alonso is keen to strengthen his midfield ranks after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City over the summer. Chelsea attempted to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco to replace him, but that deal ultimately collapsed on deadline day.

Scott has emerged as Chelsea’s new top midfield target, though we have reported how it will take over £100million to lure him from Bournemouth in January.

The Cherries, for their part, haven’t fully given up on keeping the 23-year-old.

We revealed in an update yesterday that Bournemouth’s owner, Bill Foley, is set to make another contract offer to Scott that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Scott has already rejected one record-breaking offer from Bournemouth, though, so it remains to be seen whether this latest attempt will be successful.

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