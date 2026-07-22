Bournemouth still hope to tie Alex Scott down to a new contract

Bournemouth remain confident Alex Scott will commit his long-term future to the club once the summer transfer window closes, with a tempting exit clause inserted into his deal helping to sway the player and with the Cherries ready to continue rejecting any offers that come their way, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cherries have spent the summer batting away approaches for England midfield hopeful Scott, and have no intention of changing their stance.

Sources can reveal that Chelsea‘s latest offer, worth more than £60million, was firmly rejected earlier this week as the Blues stepped up their search for midfield reinforcements following Andrey Santos’ departure.

Chelsea believe Scott would be an ideal fit for Xabi Alonso’s system, but Bournemouth are making it abundantly clear that the 22-year-old is not for sale.

It is just the latest enquiry the South Coast club have received. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all made approaches in various forms during the summer, only to receive the same response.

And Bournemouth’s position has remained unwavering throughout the window.

That has not been altered by Scott’s decision to reject the club’s latest contract offer last week.

Indeed, we understand that Bournemouth remain relaxed over the situation and have no concerns that the midfielder’s long-term future lies away from the Vitality Stadium.

Instead, club officials are already planning fresh talks once the transfer window closes – and sources remain convinced the Cherries have the gumption to get a full commitment from the player over the line…

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Bournemouth to improve Alex Scott contract terms

Sources indicate Bournemouth are prepared to improve their proposal, with the revised package expected to include a release clause that would allow Scott to leave in 2027 under agreed terms.

The club appreciate the amount of speculation surrounding one of their prized assets and understand it is unlikely to disappear before the deadline.

For that reason, Bournemouth believe meaningful negotiations are better placed once the market has closed and the focus can return solely to football. Confidence remains high internally that an agreement can then be reached.

Keeping Scott is also a key part of Bournemouth’s wider plans under new head coach Marco Rose.

The club are determined to give the German a squad capable of pushing forward this season and have no desire to dismantle one of the Premier League’s most exciting young groups before he has had the opportunity to work with them.

TEAMtalk understands Rose has made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that Scott is a player he wants to build around.

The same applies to fellow rising stars El Junior Kroupi and Rayan, both of whom continue to attract significant interest from across Europe.

Bournemouth’s message has been consistent throughout the summer.

While interest in their young talent continues to grow, the club remain focused on retaining the core of Rose’s squad and believe Scott will ultimately commit to that vision by signing a new contract once the transfer window has finally closed.

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