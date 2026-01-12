Bournemouth hijack ON as talks begin to convince the next Dominik Szoboszlai to make transfer U-turn

Bournemouth have emerged as a serious contender in the pursuit of Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth, with sources indicating the Cherries have held initial talks with the player’s agent as they look to bolster their central midfield options in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Hungary international midfielder, often compared to his compatriot and Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai for his technical ability, vision, and right-footed passing range, has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe following impressive performances in Hungary’s Hungarian NB I and European competitions.

Toth, who has nine caps for Hungary, is under contract at Ferencvaros until 2027, but his rising profile has sparked a flurry of interest as the winter market heats up.

Bournemouth, under manager Andoni Iraola, are actively scouting for midfield reinforcements to add depth and creativity to their squad amid a competitive Premier League campaign.

Tiago Pinto, the club director with strong ties to European scouting networks, is understood to be driving the interest in Toth.

Lazio lead Alex Toth race but Bournemouth in talks

Sources suggest that Bournemouth representatives have made contact with the player’s camp to gauge availability and discuss potential terms, positioning the south coast club as a viable Premier League destination for the talented prospect.

Valuations for Toth are circulating around €15millon (£13m, $17.5m), a figure that reflects his potential while remaining accessible for a mid-table Premier League side.

Ferencvaros are open to negotiations but will demand a fee in that region plus possible add-ons, especially with the player drawing attention from multiple suitors.

The race, however, is far from straightforward. Lazio have made significant progress in recent days, agreeing personal terms with Toth on a deal until 2030 worth around €1.5m (£1.5m, $1.75m( per year and narrowing the gap with Ferencvaros on a transfer fee (bids moving from €10m toward €12-15m range).

Italian sources describe Lazio as frontrunners, with the deal potentially closing soon to replace players like Matteo Guendouzi, who has signed for Fenerbahce.

Brentford have also entered the conversation, while earlier links to Liverpool, Newcastle, and Brighton highlight the broader interest that built over late 2025.

Toth’s agent, Bence Papp, has previously indicated a move is inevitable – “at the latest” in the summer – due to overwhelming market dynamics, though he has pushed back on some claims of finalised personal agreements elsewhere, in a bid to keep the market open for the midfielder.

The player’s preference remains unclear, but a switch to the Premier League could appeal as a step up from the Hungarian league.