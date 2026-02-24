A Premier League manager linked with taking over at Manchester United or Tottenham in the summer is now on course to stay put and sign a new deal, and it’s thanks in part to shock signings like one made in January. TEAMtalk can reveal.

Bournemouth are growing in confidence that they can persuade Andoni Iraola to commit his future to the club with a new contract.

Since arriving on the South Coast from Rayo Vallecano, 43-year-old Iraola has made a huge impression, transforming the Cherries into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic sides. Iraola’s success has not gone unnoticed.

He has been linked with vacancies at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom have interim managers in place to see out the season.

Many a Man Utd fan might secretly hope Michael Carrick gets the job outright given the start he’s made. But as of now, we understand Carrick is not the frontrunner for the role.

Spurs, meanwhile, appointed Igor Tudor primarily due to his reputation as someone who can steer a relegation-threatened club to safety. If he succeeds, it’s anticipated his chapter at Tottenham will end there.

Iraola is also on Manchester City’s radar as they consider prospective options should Pep Guardiola depart at season’s end.

However, sources close to the Vitality Stadium indicate that owner Bill Foley is working tirelessly to convince Iraola that his ambitions can be fulfilled at Bournemouth.

The club is keen to point to the efforts of sporting director Tiago Pinto, who is actively reinvesting in the squad.

Signings like £30m Brazilian starlet Rayan – who’s already got three goal contributions in four games – signal the direction Bournemouth are heading, even despite allowing several big names to leave in the past 12 months, including Antoine Semenyo, Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen.

A well-placed source told TEAMtalk: “There’s a real belief that Iraola is buying into the project. The club is showing him that, despite the departures, the ambition is to build something lasting and competitive.

“The signings and the backing from the board are all part of the plan to keep him at the helm.”

With interest mounting from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Bournemouth know they must act decisively.

But as things stand, the Cherries are optimistic that Iraola will be convinced to extend his stay and continue leading their ambitious project on the South Coast.

