Andoni Iraola is emerging as a serious managerial option across Europe, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Bayer Leverkusen have now added him to their radar.

The Spaniard does not currently have a move lined up, having confirmed he would be leaving Bournemouth on Tuesday, but his impressive work in recent seasons has ensured he remains in high demand as clubs begin to firm up their plans ahead of the summer.

Sources indicate that Leverkusen are actively assessing potential changes in the dugout and are weighing up whether to part company with Kasper Hjulmand.

Should they opt for a new direction, Iraola is understood to be among the leading candidates under consideration.

Iraola is also in contention for a return to Spain, with Athletic Bilbao monitoring his situation as they assess their own managerial options.

However, he is not the only coach with strong Premier League links being considered by Leverkusen. TEAMtalk understands that Fabian Hurzeler, currently impressing with Brighton & Hove Albion, is also on their shortlist.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is another name under consideration, with his Premier League experience viewed as a major asset.

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Andoni Iraola generating serious interest

With Leverkusen carefully weighing their next move and multiple clubs across Europe circling, Iraola’s future is shaping up to be one of the key managerial storylines to watch as the summer window approaches.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported previously how Iraola also has admirers at Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

This is no real surprise, given the success Iraola has had on the south coast.

He was appointed Bournemouth boss in 2023, and has led the club to 12th and ninth placed finishes in the Premier League – last season being the best campaign in the club’s history.

Despite losing several key players last summer, the Cherries could do even better this term, 11th in the Premier League as things stand – just two points outside the European qualification spots, and only three away from sixth-placed Chelsea.

Now, with Iraola’s departure at the season’s end confirmed, a battle for his signature looks set to ignite.

Bournemouth, for their part, are already stepping up plans to replace Iraola.

We understand that Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and highly-rated German coach, Marco Rose, are leading contenders to replace Iraola at the Vitality Stadium.

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