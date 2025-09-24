Bournemouth will prepare for another battle to keep hold of Antoine Semenyo in 2026, TEAMtalk understands, with Premier League giants expected to reignite interest in the attacker.

The Cherries successfully resisted approaches in the 2025 summer window, but Semenyo’s strong start to the new campaign has ensured he remains firmly on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs.

The 25-year-old has notched a very impressive three goals and two assists in five Premier League appearances so far, helping Bournemouth rise to fourth in the table.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal were all linked with the Ghana international last summer, following a breakout 2024/25 season with 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Despite intense speculation, Bournemouth tied him down to a new five-year deal through to 2030.

Tottenham looked into a breakthrough on a couple of occasions, and Manchester United explored the situation around their push for more creativity.

Liverpool admired his profile for their Champions League squad, while Newcastle pursued him along with a host of other considerations and Arsenal monitored him as part of their winger shortlist.

Bournemouth take firm stance on Semenyo

Ultimately, Bournemouth priced him out of a summer transfer by placing a mammoth £70m valuation on his head.

TEAMtalk sources close to the club claim there is no release clause that would allow Semenyo to leave easily, meaning any fresh approach will likely trigger another high-stakes standoff – if that does prove to be the case.

We understand the player continues to be profiled and considered though and Bournemouth expect renewed attempts to prise him away in 2026.

They would not consider any sale in January and remain adamant they will do everything possible to retain their star man beyond that too.

For now, the full focus for Bournemouth and their manager Andoni Iraola is to keep up the club’s impressive progress in the early stages of this season.

Semenyo is key to their success as the Cherries look to qualify for a European competition for the first time in their history.

The club face Leeds United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace next in the Premier League and based off current form, buoyed by star man Semenyo, there is no reason why they shouldn’t target nine points.

