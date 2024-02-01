Bournemouth agree loan deal for LaLiga forward once on Man City books, with buying clause revealed

Premier League side Bournemouth have a deal in place to sign Turkish attacker Enes Unal on loan from Getafe, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Former Manchester City prospect Unal will be coming back to the Premier League and his spell until the end of the season could be extended if he impresses.

Indeed, Bournemouth have secured a clause to buy Unal at the end of the season for a fee in the region of £15m.

They have left it until deadline day but he is set to become their first signing of the winter transfer window.

His medical is taking place on Thursday morning in Madrid, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Unal has been playing for Getafe in LaLiga, recently returning to action after an ACL injury but effectively finding himself behind Mason Greenwood and Borja Mayoral in the pecking order.

In total, Unal has scored 36 goals from 109 appearances for the club, whom he joined from Villarreal in the summer of 2020.

Unal has been playing in Spain since 2017, when Man City sold him to Villarreal.

He never made a competitive appearance for Man City, who originally signed him from Bursaspor in his native Turkey – where he had scored seven goals in 54 games as a teenager – in 2015.

During his time on Man City’s books, he endured loan spells with Genk in Belgium and NAC Breda and FC Twente in the Netherlands.

At Villarreal, meanwhile, he scored five goals from 31 games and had loan spells with Levante and Real Valladolid.

How has Unal been doing in Spain?

Now 26 years old, Unal has hit double figures of goals in the past two seasons for Getafe, although he is yet to get off the mark this term due to his injury.

He made his comeback appearance on January 2 and has contributed two assists from five games this season between LaLiga and the Copa Del Rey.

Only one of those appearances has been as a starter, which is fair enough for a player only just returning from a long absence.

Now, he will be aiming to build up his gametime with Bournemouth, who have been relying on the goals of Dominic Solanke this season so far.

Andoni Iraola will be aware of Unal from his time in LaLiga, where he managed Rayo Vallecano before his arrival at Bournemouth in 2023.

In fact, Unal scored against Iraola’s Rayo Vallecano side in a 1-1 draw with Getafe last February.

Coincidentally, Rayo Vallecano were the first club he played against last month after his return from injury.

Now, Unal – who also has 32 international caps for Turkey and three goals – is due to link up with Bournemouth.

The Cherries are currently 13th in the Premier League table after their first 20 games.

Of their 28 league goals this season, Solanke has scored 12. Ahead of deadline day, there were rumours of Tottenham targeting him, but Bournemouth have been confident of keeping their main striker.

Soon, he should have some new support in their frontline in the shape of Unal.