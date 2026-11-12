Bournemouth favourites to sign explosive Colombian winger but Nott’m Forest threat emerges – Exclusive

Colombian winger Andres Gomez remains a strong a target for several Premier League sides as the January transfer window approaches, with Bournemouth leading the pack but not the only side interested in the 24-year-old, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources indicate that the Cherries have intensified their monitoring of the player in recent weeks, requesting detailed scouting information and a valuation of the player from his club Vasco da Gama.

The south coast outfit view Gomez as a versatile, direct attacker capable of operating on either flank, with his previous experience in Ligue 1 at Rennes regarded as a useful stepping stone for adaptation to English football.

Indeed, preliminary discussions have already taken place, and further contact is expected as the window nears.

Everton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries, though these remain at an earlier stage and have not progressed to formal negotiations.

Forest’s interest has been noted amid existing relationships between the two clubs, but Vasco have denied any direct approach from the Midlands side.

We can also reveal that earlier in the year, German clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen also sent scouts to watch Gomez.

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Vasco da Gama are open to a sale if a bid in the region of €20million (£16.7m) arrives. Such a fee would rank among the club’s largest sales.

Gomez signed permanently from Rennes in January 2026 on a contract running until January 2031, after an initial loan spell.

The Brazilian club, helped financially by recent investment, is under no immediate pressure to sell, but is aware of his strong ambition to return to Europe.

Since joining Vasco, Gómez has become a key player. He has contributed regularly in the Brasileirão and domestic cups, with his pace, excellent dribbling ability and end product all noted as main attributes.

Indeed, his fine form has also kept him in contention for the Colombia national team.

Any move would represent a second chance in Europe for the forward, who previously struggled for regular minutes at Rennes after a successful spell in MLS with Real Salt Lake.

And, with the January window approaching and multiple Premier League clubs monitoring the situation, Gomez’s future looks likely to be resolved over the coming weeks.

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