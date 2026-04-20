Bournemouth officially announce Andoni Iraola replacement on multi-year contract

Marco Rose has agreed to take over as the new manager of Bournemouth on a three-year contract when current boss Andoni Iraola leaves at the end of the season.

The south coast outfit announced last week that Spaniard Iraola would not be signing a new deal at Vitality Stadium, with the 43-year-old now being touted with potential moves to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

As our sources confirmed, upon the announcement of Iraola’s exit, German manager Rose was the immediate frontrunner for the Bournemouth job, while Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna was also considered, along with Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez.

Rose, 49, has been without a club since he was sacked by RB Leipzig in March 2025 and has never previously managed in England.

“Everyone at AFC Bournemouth looks forward to welcoming Marco to Vitality Stadium as he begins his role as head coach in the summer,” Bournemouth said, in confirming Rose’s appointment.

“The club’s immediate focus remains firmly on finishing the current campaign as strongly as possible, with the players and staff continuing to show full commitment to achieving positive results and building on the current 13-game unbeaten run.”

We can confirm that Bournemouth’s hierarchy, led by president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, have been working through their managerial shortlist in recent weeks and that Rose quickly established himself as a standout option.

Rose began his managerial career in 2012 with Lokomotive Leipzig and has also spent time in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig.

He led Red Bull Salzburg to two Austrian Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup, while he also won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Leipzig.

Rose had also been under consideration for the interim Tottenham job following the sacking of Thomas Frank, only for the north London club to turn to Igor Tudor instead.

He will take over a Cherries side which has had another impressive Premier League campaign and could even be playing in Europe next term, if results go their way in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Bournemouth host Leeds in their next Premier League outing on Wednesday evening, as they look to boost those European hopes.