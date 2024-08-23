Bournemouth are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have opened talks with Chelsea for outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to a reliable source.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is keen to bring in more competition for Neto and has turned to the Blues star after missing out on other top targets.

Bournemouth were reportedly interested in signing Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan from Liverpool but the Merseyside club look set to send him back on loan to Valencia once they sign him.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale, who spent three years at the Vitality Stadium, is also on Bournemouth’s shortlist but the Gunners’ price tag of over £40m makes a deal difficult.

Wolves have made a loan offer for Ramsdale and are thought to be ahead of Bournemouth in the race for the England international.

According to David Ornstein, the Cherries are now ‘working on a deal’ to sign Kepa on loan from Chelsea.

The Spaniard, who joined the London side for an eye-watering £72m in 2018 but he has gradually fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa was loaned out to Real Madrid last season where he made 20 appearances but eventually lost his spot in the starting XI to Andriy Lunin.

READ MORE: Napoli to submit ‘improved bid’ for Chelsea star as Arsenal mull over Victor Osimhen swoop

Bournemouth are ‘in talks’ with Chelsea

Ornstein’s report claims that Kepa has been identified as Bournemouth’s ‘top target’ for what remains of the transfer window.

Other teams are also ‘considering’ the Chelsea man, while the Cherries have other options ‘including Ramsdale of Arsenal.’

However, given Kepa is only under contract until 2025, he would need to agree an extension before leaving on a temporary deal.

He is on wages of £150,000 per week with Chelsea, so Bournemouth would likely have to agree to pay a sizeable chunk of that to bring him in.

Kepa has made 163 first-team appearances for Chelsea, where he has won four trophies including the 2021 Champions League title.

Robert Sanchez is currently the Blues’ first choice shot-stopper but new signing Filip Jorgenson will hope to break into the starting XI this term.

Maresca also has other keepers Djordje Petrovic and Marcus Bettinelli at his disposal so Kepa certainly wouldn’t need replacing if he does join Bournemouth.

Talks between clubs are underway for Kepa and Bournemouth will hope to tie up a deal as soon as possible.

The Cherries face Newcastle in a tough fixture on Sunday as they look to get their first win of the new Premier League season.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s record signing: Chelsea, Arsenal top list; Liverpool, Man Utd playing catch up